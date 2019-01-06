Trump on Warren’s presidential bid: ‘I’d love to run against her’

President Donald Trump would “love to run against” Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who took the first major step toward launching a widely anticipated campaign for the presidency on Monday.

During an interview on Fox News Channel’s “All-American New Year” on Monday night, Trump said he hopes Warren is among the Democrats to run in 2020.

“We’ll see how she does, I wish her well,” Trump said. “I hope she does well. I’d love to run against her.”

Trump has lambasted Warren since his 2016 campaign, when he began derisively labeling her “Pocahontas” in a shot against her claims of Native American heritage. He said Warren “did very badly in proving that she was of Indian heritage,” adding that her decision earlier this year to release a DNA analysis “didn’t work out too well.”

When asked if Warren believed she could beat him, Trump responded, “Well, that I don’t know. You’d have to ask her psychiatrist.”

Later, Trump all but predicted his own victory: “If you go just based on the record, I don’t see how anybody (else) wins.”