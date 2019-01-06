News

Trump on Warren’s presidential bid: ‘I’d love to run against her’

Posted on Author admin Comment(0)

President Donald Trump would “love to run against” Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who took the first major step toward launching a widely anticipated campaign for the presidency on Monday.

During an interview on Fox News Channel’s “All-American New Year” on Monday night, Trump said he hopes Warren is among the Democrats to run in 2020.

“We’ll see how she does, I wish her well,” Trump said. “I hope she does well. I’d love to run against her.”

Trump has lambasted Warren since his 2016 campaign, when he began derisively labeling her “Pocahontas” in a shot against her claims of Native American heritage. He said Warren “did very badly in proving that she was of Indian heritage,” adding that her decision earlier this year to release a DNA analysis “didn’t work out too well.”

When asked if Warren believed she could beat him, Trump responded, “Well, that I don’t know. You’d have to ask her psychiatrist.”

Later, Trump all but predicted his own victory: “If you go just based on the record, I don’t see how anybody (else) wins.”

admin

Related Articles
News

Two nuns accused of stealing thousands of dollars, gambling in Las Vegas

Posted on Author admin

Two nuns have been accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from a Catholic school to help fund trips to Las Vegas, according to local reports.
News

Britain’s leader Theresa May to face no-confidence vote amid Brexit turmoil

Posted on Author admin

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May will face a vote in Parliament later Wednesday that could determine whether she will be ousted from power.
News

Teen vaping soars as opioid use, drinking decline

Posted on Author admin

The percentage of high school seniors who say they vaped nicotine in the past 30 days nearly doubled this year, a dramatic increase that federal officials want to curb with new rules and restrictions.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *